23-year-old dies after being shot at Newton County home, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in a metro Atlanta neighborhood.

Newton County Sheriff officials told Channel 2 Action News around 2:58 a.m. Thursday, deputies received reports of a shooting at a home on Kirkland Road in Covington.

When deputies arrived, they located a 23-year-old man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been determined.

Deputies have not said if anyone has been taken into custody.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Newton County Sheriff’s Department or 911.

