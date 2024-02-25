23-year-old dies at hospital after Raleigh shooting Saturday morning

A 23-year-old man died after he was shot multiple times in Raleigh Saturday morning.

Jose Ignacio Marquez-Diaz died at the hospital after police responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the 3300 of Quail Hollow Drive at 4:43 a.m. Saturday, according to Raleigh police. That’s in north Raleigh near Interstate 440.

No one has been charged in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to visit Crimestoppers at www.p3tips.com/89 for anonymous reporting options or to call 919-996-1193.

Virginia Bridges covers criminal justice in the Triangle and across North Carolina for The News & Observer. Her work is produced with financial support from the nonprofit The Just Trust. The N&O maintains full editorial control of its journalism.