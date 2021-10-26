23-year-old dies outside bank as relative tries to get help after shooting, NC cops say

A man died outside a bank on the way to get medical help after a Monday shooting in North Carolina, police said.

Officers were called to the Rolling Hills Apartment complex on Ferrell Court in Winston-Salem just before 7 p.m. Monday and found a 30-year-old woman and a 16-year-old girl who had been shot, according to a news release from the Winston-Salem Police Department.

Both were taken to a hospital by EMS and are in stable condition, police said.

Police said they later got a report of a third victim in the parking lot of a Wells Fargo on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A family member was driving Kelvin Rayvon James Jr., 23, to get medical attention after he was shot at the apartment complex and had pulled over at the bank to call for help, police said.

First responders provided medical assistance — but James was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators said James had gotten into an argument with another man at the apartment complex, which led to shots being fired in the breezeway outside one of the buildings, according to police. Police believe the two others who were shot were “incidentally struck by the gunfire and were not targeted.”

Police said they are still investigating the incident. No other information was available as of Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

“The death of Mr. Kelvin James Jr. marks the 33rd homicide to be reported in Winston-Salem in 2021, as compared to 23 homicides for the same period of time in 2020,” police said.

Winston-Salem is in Forsyth County, about 100 miles west of Raleigh.

