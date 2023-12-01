23-year-old found dead months after vanishing. Suspect had dated his sister, NC cops say

A 23-year-old was found dead months after he vanished — and now, a man who dated his sister is charged with murder, North Carolina officials told news outlets.

Tyrone Taylor was known as a beloved youth pastor with a passion for helping people. But the Dunn Police Department grew concerned after he went missing from an apartment complex in early September, according to WRAL and WNCN.

“He’s not the type of person that’s not reachable,” Amy Ross, Taylor’s mother, told WNCN.

Days after Taylor was last seen, police in a Facebook post said his burned vehicle was discovered in Cumberland County. The case took another turn in November, when deputies in neighboring Harnett County reported workers found skeletal remains in a wooded area, according to WRAL.

The remains, which news outlets report were too decomposed to be identified at first, eventually were determined to belong to Taylor.

Now, almost three months after Taylor disappeared, a man jailed in an unrelated case is charged with murder and concealing a body. Harnett County deputies in a Nov. 29 news release didn’t list attorney information for the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Daquan Seandre Thomas.

The suspect had dated Taylor’s sister, though officials couldn’t share whether there was a confrontation between Taylor and Thomas, according to The Daily Record’s video from a Nov. 29 press conference.

At the time, officials were still working to determine how Taylor was killed.

“He was loved by everybody. He loved everybody,” Tashia Taylor, Tyrone Taylor’s cousin, told WNCN during his disappearance. “He wouldn’t hurt a fly, so I’m not understanding why anyone would hurt him.”

Dunn is roughly 40 miles south of Raleigh.

