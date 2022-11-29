23-year-old found shot dead in home, Clayton County police say
A 23-year-old was found dead from a gunshot wound Friday, according to police.
Clayton County police officials said officers arrived at the home on Pahaska Court at 6:53 p.m. after they received reports of someone being shot.
When officers arrived, they located 23-year-old Keelon Tate, who was dead from a gunshot wound, police said.
Information regarding how Tate died has not been released.
Clayton County police have not provided any information on suspects or arrests in this case.
The investigation remains ongoing.
