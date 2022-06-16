23-year-old Greenwood man identified as deceased pedestrian in hit and run investigation

A man who died after being struck by a vehicle was identified early Thursday as 23-year-old Andrew M. Benkert. Benkert died after being struck by a vehicle at the 500 block of State Road 135 around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Greenwood police are investigating Benkert's death as a hit and run crash. Detectives identified a suspect vehicle in connection with the crash, police said Thursday late afternoon.

The vehicle is an older black Chevy Trailblazer with extensive front end damage, according to investigators.

An autopsy report, with a cause of death for Benkert, is pending, according to the Johnson County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information about this crash should contact Greenwood Police Department's tip line at 317-865-0300 or make an anonymous report here.

