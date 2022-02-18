23-year-old hospitalized in hit-and-run after walking from crashed car, Oregon cops say

A 23-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver after walking from his crashed car, Oregon police said.

Alexander Lee of Saint Helens, Oregon, crashed near Interstate 84 at about 2 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 17, Oregon State Police said.

He was exiting the interstate in his Mazda RX8 but didn’t make the curve, police said. He ended up in brush about 100 feet from the interstate in Multnomah County.

Lee began to walk east from his crashed car. He then was struck by a passing driver, police said.

The driver left the scene, according to Oregon State Police. Authorities are now searching for the driver.

Police did not say what kind of car struck Lee.

Lee had life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police said.

“The Oregon State Police are seeking public assistance with information identifying the driver or vehicle,” police said in a Feb. 18 news release. “If you have any information, please contact the Oregon State Police Dispatch at 1-800-442-2068.”

A similar crash happened in Oregon just days earlier.

A woman stopped to pick up a mattress that was blocking a lane of traffic near Eugene on Saturday, Feb. 12, McClatchy News reported. After she removed the mattress, the woman was stuck by a red pickup truck while walking back to her car, police said.

The woman had extensive injuries from the crash, police said.

