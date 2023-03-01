23-year-old indicted on felony murder charges in deadly Buckhead stabbing

A Fulton County grand jury indicted a man accused of the murder of a 77-year-old woman who was found stabbed to death in her Buckhead home.

In December 2022, police accused 23-year-old Antonio Brown of breaking into the home of 77-year-old Eleanor Bowles in an attempt to steal her 2021 Lexus RS350. Authorities believe Bowles interrupted the robbery and was stabbed to death by Brown.

Investigators say Brown walked into the gated community, but how he got past security is unclear. The car was tracked and recovered in DeKalb County.

According to court documents, Brown was indicted on the following charges:

Murder

Felony murder (four counts)

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Armed robbery

Burglary in the first degree

Abuse of an elder person

Theft by taking

Robbery

Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony

“Let me be very clear to those who would want to do crime in our community, if you pull a gun or pull out a knife to harm someone in our city, you will be arrested and sent to jail,” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said during a press conference in December.

Family and friends of Bowles told Channel 2 Action News she was a devoted member of the Poppy Garden Club in Atlanta. She also had a big love of animals and her family.

