23-year-old man accused of setting blaze that damaged historic downtown Tulare building

This historic building in the heart of downtown Tulare was threatened by a two-alarm fire late Sunday, March 6, 2022. Those first on scene found smoke billowing from the roof and second floor of 213 E Kern St. The blaze erupted in an alleyway behind the building near Gather, a local boutique. The fire caused significant damage to the business and the cause is under investigation.

Tulare investigators believe they've caught the man who set fire to a historic downtown business.

The investigation was sparked on March 6, after 911 dispatchers recieved multiple reports of a structure fire in the 200 block of east Kern Street.

When Tulare police and firefighters arrived, they found several businesses on fire, including a pre-1933 building and two neighboring businesses. The blaze erupted in an alleyway behind the building near Gather, a retail liquidation shop.

The fire was eventually extinguished, but there was "significant property damage," Sgt. Eddie Hinojosa said.

Earlier that day, police responded to a break-in at Gather. It was unknown if the burglary and fire were connected but officers and the fire department's arson investigators suspected arson.

Investigators tracked down surveillance video from the downtown area that help identify a possible suspect, Eyan Borum.

The 23-year-old man had been arrested in connection with an unrelated incident a day after the fire and was booked into the South County Detention Facility, Hinojosa said.

While interviewing Borum, detectives said he provided a statement "implicating himself as the individual who started the fire."

Borum remains behind bars with a $150,000 bail. Detectives are expected to forward the case to Tulare County prosecutors in hopes charges are filed against Borum.

