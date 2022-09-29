23-year-old man arrested after allegedly posing as teen, sending explicit photos to minors

A 23-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for multiple alleged sex offense charges involving minors.

Detectives from the Salem Police Special Victims Unit received a report the man was posing as a 16-year-old on social media. He allegedly asked a 13-year-old girl for nude images or sexual favors in exchange for marijuana or liquid nicotine, according to police. He also allegedly shared explicit images of himself to young girls.

The man will be arraigned at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Marion County Criminal Court Annex.

He is being held at the Marion County Jail for alleged sodomy in the second degree, online corruption of a child in the first degree, encouraging child sexual abuse in the second degree, possession of materials depicting sexually explicit conduct of a child in the first degree, luring a minor and compelling prostitution.

