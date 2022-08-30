23-year-old man arrested in connection with pair of deadly Quincy shootings

Quincy Police Department officers have arrested a man who they believe is responsible for a pair of recent deadly shootings separated by less than a week.

So far, Arderrious Makey Smith, 23, has been officially charged with one count of first-degree murder and attempted homicide in connection with the killing of Quadre Kirkland, 20, according to the Quincy Police Department.

He will also be charged for the death of 18-year-old Shanti Lewis, which occurred Friday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol and State Attorney’s Office, assisted in the investigation and subsequent arrest, according to a QPD news release.

“This arrest is a testament to the effectiveness of the law enforcement community working hand-in-hand with our law enforcement partners, the State Attorney’s Office, and the community to prevent and solve community-related problems together, as well as to hold those accountable who violate the laws of our state,” said Chief Timothy Ashley, Quincy Police Department.

Shooting kills 20-year-old Quadre Kirkland

Sometime after midnight on Sunday, Aug. 21, police responded to the area of US-90 and South Jackson Street, where they found Kirkland next to a black four-door sedan riddled with gunshots.

Kirkland was rushed to HCA Florida Capital Hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead from a gunshot wound.

The next day, QPD released a press release about the incident and stated they were "pursuing a person of interest." It's unclear if the person of interest was Smith.

The death of 18-year-old Shanti Lewis

Less than a week after the Aug. 21 shooting, Smith allegedly shot and killed Lewis, a recent Gadsden County High School student, according QPD.

Like the earlier shooting, her vehicle was found covered in bullet holes. However, she did not survive her injuries and died at the scene. It's unclear if she was intended target of the shooting.

The Friday incident happened just before 10 p.m. on West Crawford Street.

Shortly after arriving, officers determined Lewis was driving west on West Crawford Street near South Ninth Street when her vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire.

"The gunfire came from the (Smith's) vehicle, which was traveling behind — and then beside — the victim’s vehicle," said a QPD press release.

Police also noted that there were two passengers in the victim’s vehicle who did not sustain any injuries.

Smith will be charged with first degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in connection with Lewis' death.

