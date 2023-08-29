23-year-old man arrested, faces 12 charges of exploiting children, Coweta deputies say

A Coweta County man was arrested after he was found in possession of child sex abuse material, according to authorities.

On July 18, Coweta deputies received a cyber tip from Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC).

Using the information in the cybertip, Coweta investigators tracked down 23-year-old Juan Vasquez after they found him in possession of Child Sexual Abuse material.

The 23-year-old Vasquez was arrested on Aug. 7 after deputies responded to an unrelated incident in which he was involved.

When deputies responded to that incident, they realized Vasquez had active warrants.

Vasquez faces 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children.

