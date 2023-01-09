23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership
Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month.
Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the Royal Court Motors dealership on Dec. 9. Owens was an employee at the dealership.
The masked gunman ran from the scene, police said.
Police said Monday that they have arrested and charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers, of Lilburn, with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to Owens’ death.
Police have not said if Owens had any prior relationship with Vickers or what led the the shooting.