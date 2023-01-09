23-year-old man arrested in shooting death of woman at Gwinnett car dealership

Gwinnett County police have arrested a 23-year-old man in the shooting death of a woman at a Gwinnett car dealership last month.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Courtney Owens, 34, was shot and killed by a masked man at the Royal Court Motors dealership on Dec. 9. Owens was an employee at the dealership.

TRENDING STORIES:

The masked gunman ran from the scene, police said.

Police said Monday that they have arrested and charged 23-year-old Wesley Vickers, of Lilburn, with aggravated assault, felony murder and malice murder in connection to Owens’ death.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police have not said if Owens had any prior relationship with Vickers or what led the the shooting.