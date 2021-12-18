23-year-old man arrested for suspicion of murder of man found dead in Airway Heights field

Dec. 17—Authorities suspect a 23-year-old man is responsible for the death of the man found dead earlier this month on North Hayford Road in Airway Heights.

Ezekiel R. Mentell was arrested and booked into the Spokane County Jail Friday for suspicion of first-degree murder, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office.

Major Crimes Detectives, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and the Spokane Police Department, located Mentell on the 300 block of West Euclid Avenue Friday in Spokane.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges or arrests are possible, the sheriff's office said. No further information was available.

At 10:08 a.m. Dec. 2, the sheriff's office got a call from a woman who said she saw two men in a white passenger vehicle dump a body in the vacant field just north of the Northern Quest Casino, according to a filed search warrant.

Deputies found Jeffrey Hayes, 48, dead at the scene on North Hayford Road and West Balmer Avenue. A shell casing was found near his body, according to the search warrant.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide from a gunshot wound to the torso.