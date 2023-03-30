23-year-old man charged for allegedly kicking teen onto Boston subway tracks

23-year-old Kedrian Perry-Marshall is facing an attempted murder charge for a disturbing incident at the State Street Orange Line T station Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Perry-Marshall was recorded on MBTA surveillance kicking a teenager who was standing on the platform into the pit.

In court, a prosecutor said the attack was unprovoked and that Perry Marshal and the teen did not know each other.

“This was an incident where the victim was completely not paying attention, not looking, his back was turned to Mr. Perry Marshall and was thrown into this pit where there was obviously a serious risk of injury from not only an oncoming train, but also the voltage that is in that pit from the third rail,” said prosecutor Kevin Morgan.

The teen’s mother agreed to speak with Boston 25 News, but did not want to be identified.

“That’s horrible, it’s evil. What that person did to my son is horrible,” she said.

The mother said the attack has traumatized her.

“I want justice for my son. My son could have been dead,” she said.

Perry-Marshall is also wanted for a troubling case in Whitman.

Police say, just about six hours after Perry-Marshall was recorded kicking a teen into the train pit at the State Street MBTA stop, Perry-Marshall repeatedly stabbed a man in the head and upper body in an apartment complex on Myrtle Avenue.

When Perry Marshall was arrested in Boston, police say he was still wearing the same clothes seen in both surveillance images.

And a prosecutor said they found, what appeared to be a bloody knife.

“He needs to be put away for a very long time because you don’t do that to people. He’s not safe for the environment, for society,” the mother of the Boston attack said.

Perry-Marshall is held without bail.

He is due back in court for a Dangerousness Hearing on Tuesday.

