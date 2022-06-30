A 23-year-old Ridgely, Maryland, man has been charged with attempted murder and other offenses after three people were stabbed in Ocean City last week.

Just before midnight June 20, police saw multiple people fighting in the area of Wicomico Street and Atlantic Avenue, according to the Ocean City Police Department. As officers arrived on the scene, police said, the suspects ran north on the Boardwalk and three males were discovered to be suffering from stab wounds.

An 18-year-old and a 21-year-old, both of Wye Mills, Maryland, were flown to hospitals, while a 17-year-old from Centreville, Maryland, was transported by EMS. All three have since been released, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested at the scene and charged with affray. Ocean City Police said they used camera footage, social media and witnesses to identify Paul Baynard as an additional suspect.

Baynard was arrested Wednesday in Queen Anne's County without incident and charged with attempted first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and reckless endangerment. He is being held without bond.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: 23-year-old man charged with attempted murder in Ocean City stabbings