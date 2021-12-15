23-year-old man dies after being shot in the head earlier this month in west Fort Worth

A Fort Worth man has died from a gunshot wound he suffered earlier this month at a west Fort Worth apartment complex, authorities said Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Kendrick Lamont Deaver, 23.

Deaver died Monday afternoon at John Peter Smith Hospital from a gunshot wound to his head, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website. His death has been ruled a homicide.

The shooting occurred Dec. 6 in the 8600 block of Las Vegas Court in an apartment, according to a preliminary police report.

Fort Worth police responded to a shots fired call shortly before 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 at the complex.

“Upon arrival, officers located a gunshot victim. Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar personnel also responded,” police said on Dec. 6. “The victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening wounds and is in critical condition.”

While at the scene, police said a second gunshot victim, suffering from a non-life-threatening injury, arrived at a local hospital in a private vehicle.

The preliminary police report listed three victims in the incident, a 27-year-old man, a 61-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman, but it doesn’t indicate which one showed up at the hospital.

Fort Worth police have not released any details on the shooting or a motive.

Members of the Fort Worth Police Department’s gang unit began an investigation, but homicide detectives are now investigating the case.