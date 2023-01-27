23-year-old man found dead after Anchorage police respond to reports of gunfire

Jan. 27—Update, 11:40 a.m. Friday: Anchorage police identified 23-year-old Elijah Anderson as the man found dead Wednesday. No additional information was available.

Original story:

Anchorage patrol officers responding to a report of gunfire near Midtown late Wednesday found a man dead.

Officers responded to the 2300 block of Eureka Street around 11:45 p.m. and found the victim with trauma to the upper body, according to an early morning APD update.

"Police are currently following up on leads and there is no suspect information to release at this time," police said. "The motive, and any relationship between the parties involved, is under investigation."

The victim's name was withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Police said they are investigating a separate shooting that unfolded just before 8 p.m. Wednesday and left another man with life-threatening wounds. Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 900 block of West Seventh Avenue and found a man who had been shot in his upper and lower body, according to police.

He was brought to the hospital and police said they were following up on leads but did not have suspect information to release. They asked anyone with information about the shooting, including surveillance footage from the area, to call Dispatch at 311 or 907-786-8900.