23-year-old man sentenced to 40 months in prison for speeding, killing 63-year-old woman

Jan. 26—A 23-year-old man was sentenced Friday to 40 months in prison after speeding through a red light and killing a 63-year-old woman driving an SUV in north Spokane.

Tyrell M. Hemphill pleaded guilty Friday to vehicular homicide in the death of Tamara Wollander and then received the sentence.

On the night of Sept. 21, 2021, Hemphill was driving north on Washington Street when he said he tried to run a yellow light at the intersection of Indiana Avenue, according to court documents.

Witnesses say the sedan Hemphill was driving ran a red light and struck the SUV Wollander was driving. Witnesses estimated Hemphill was traveling 60 mph in the 30 mph zone.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed Wollander making a right turn on a green light from Indiana Avenue onto Washington Street, according to documents. Almost immediately after Wollander turned, Hemphill, driving north on Washington Street, ran the red light. The crash happened out of the camera's view.

A collision tech officer said Hemphill's speed was "consistent with highway speeds," according to documents.

Hemphill told police he used an anti-seizure medication that morning and used cannabis the night before. Hemphill was treated at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital after he said he hurt his knee in the crash.

He was then booked into the Spokane County Jail for vehicular homicide.

Wollander died at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

Hemphill, who has no prior felonies, will spend 18 months on probation after he is released from prison.