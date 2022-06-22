23-year-old man seriously injured after CTA Red Line shooting

A 23-year-old man was seriously injured after he was shot on a CTA Red Line train on the South Side Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police.

Police were called to the 47th Street Station, 220 W. 47th St. in the Fuller Park neighborhood, around 7:50 p.m. to investigate a shooting on a train headed north. The 23-year-old engaged in an argument with another man who then took out a gun and shot the victim in the back and legs, according to police. It wasn’t clear whether the men knew each other.

A police spokeswoman described the shooter as a man between approximately 22 and 26 years old, standing 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9, with dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a blue shirt and gym shoes.

The 23-year-old was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center initially in serious condition.

According to an online statement by police, no arrests have been made as of Wednesday and the case remains under investigation by area detectives.