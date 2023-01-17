23-year-old man shot dead in Virginia Beach, police say

Virginia Beach police are investigating after a 23-year-old man was shot dead Friday in the Kempsville area of the city.

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot wound at the 1300 block of Stonecypher Court, according to a release from the department. They found Miekko Faxon with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating the shooting as a homicide, and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Eliza Noe, eliza.noe@virginiamedia.com