23-year-old man shot to death in Bel Air early Monday

A 23-year-old man was shot to death in Bel Air early Monday, and police say he appears to have been the victim of a targeted attack.

At 5:25 a.m. Monday, deputies responded to a report of shots fired in the 1900 block of North Fountain Green Road, according to a Harford County Sheriff’s Department news release.

They found the victim inside an apartment. He had been shot multiple times in his upper body. His name is being held back until family members can be notified.

“While the motivation remains under investigation,” the release said, “detectives do not believe this to be a random act.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 443-409-3502 and to ask for Detective Reynolds. To provide information anonymously, call the Metro Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.