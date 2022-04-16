23-year-old man shot and killed near 43rd, Olive avenues

A Phoenix police vehicle.

A man was killed on Friday in a shooting near North 43rd and West Olive avenues in Phoenix, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Austin.

Police said officers received reports of a shooting just before 5 p.m. At the scene, police found Austin suffering from gunshot wounds.

Austin was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.

The police department did not say if there are suspects in connection to the shooting.

Detectives are still investigating the cause of the incident, police said.

Police asked the public to contact the Police Department or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO if they have information about the incident but wish to remain anonymous.

