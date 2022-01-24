23-year-old man stabbed outside downtown Sioux Falls bar, police say

A 24-year-old was arrested after police said he stabbed a man outside a downtown Sioux Falls bar.

Benjamin Fernandez, 24, of Sioux Falls, was arrested around 1 a.m. Sunday for aggravated assault, according to police spokesman Sam Clemens.

The incident was reported to police after a group of men heard a "commotion" outside the Top Hat Bar & Lounge located at the 500 block of First Avenue, Clemens said. Upon going outside they found a 23-year-old man who had been stabbed multiple times.

The victim received wounds to his head, neck, shoulder and arm, Clemens said. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was intoxicated and couldn't give police much information. Officers were able to locate Fernandez and arrested him without incident a few blocks on the 200 block of E 12th Street, Clemens said.

