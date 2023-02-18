A 23-year-old Milwaukee man was killed near 30th and Pierce at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

While the Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating the death, authorities did share that the man died of his injuries at the scene in the city's National Park neighborhood.

To date, this is the fifteenth homicide reported in the city in 2023, according to data from the Milwaukee Police Department's crime maps and statistics dashboard.

Milwaukee has been struggling with historic homicide levels, with the city breaking its homicide record for the third year in a row at the end of 2022.

Authorities continue to look for unknown suspects, asking that anyone with information to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

Contact Vanessa Swales at 414-308-5881 or vswales@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Vanessa_Swales.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: 23-year-old Milwaukee man killed Friday night near 30th and Pierce