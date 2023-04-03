23-year-old pregnant with her first child is killed in Ohio, police say. Man arrested

A 23-year-old woman who was expecting her first child was found dead in an Ohio apartment, police say.

Officers in Bowling Green were dispatched to the home on Thursday, March 30, after receiving a report about an unresponsive woman. Police said in a news release that Alicia Rosa’s body was found inside the home.

Her death was considered “suspicious,” and officers called a 29-year-old man a person of interest in the case.

The man, who had an active warrant for an unrelated case, was taken into custody Friday, police said in a news release. He was found in Fostoria, about 25 miles southeast of Bowling Green.

The Fostoria Police Department said he was arrested for parole violations.

Police have not announced charges related to Rosa’s death. It’s unclear how she was killed.

Rosa and the man “had an existing relationship,” WTOL reported.

Loved ones said in a GoFundMe that “Alicia had a great love for her family and was excited to share the news of becoming a new mommy to a baby boy.”

“Alicia was full of life and laughter,” according to the GoFundMe. “She had a smile that lit up every room she went into, and a laugh that unveiled her whenever it was heard. She was smart and determined, and had a work ethic beyond measure.”

