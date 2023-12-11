23-year-old who ran from deputies after shooting at Spalding Co. home shot to death, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified a man killed in an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

GBI officials said on Saturday at 11:50 p.m., Spalding County sheriff’s deputies received reports of shots being fired on Lakeview Street in Griffin. Officials identified 23-year-old Michael Antonio Cobb Jr. as the individual involved in the incident.

According to the investigation, Cobb left the Lakeview Street home after shooting at residents and the home.

When deputies arrived, they saw Cobb, but he ran away. A brief chase began, however, when Cobb returned to the Lakeview home, a Spalding County deputy shot Cobb.

GBI officials confirmed that Cobb was pronounced dead at the scene.

Channel 2 Action News was at the scene and saw GBI agents and the Spalding County Coroner conducting their investigation.

It is unclear if the deputy involved will face any disciplinary action.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the GBI’s regional investigative office in Columbus at 706-565-7888.

