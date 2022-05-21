23-year-old Salisbury woman dies after crash in Georgetown area Thursday, police say

A 23-year-old woman from Salisbury died after a two-car crash in the Georgetown area Thursday night, according to Delaware State Police. The other driver involved was taken to a nearby hospital for "minor injuries" and released.

Police said the woman was driving south on East Pond Trap Road at 5:52 p.m. in a 2015 Honda Civic toward the intersection with Hardscrabble Road. At the same time, police said a 60-year-old woman from Seaford was heading west on Hardscrabble Road towards the same intersection in a 2014 Honda Accord.

Hardscrabble Road is a through-way at this intersection, police said, meaning the driver of the Accord did not need to stop. However, East Pond Trap Road has stop signs posted.

For "unknown reasons," state police said the 23-year-old failed to obey the stop sign at the intersection and drove "directly into the path" of the 60-year-old, who was legally driving straight through the intersection.

The Accord hit the front left of the 23-year-old's car, police said. The impact sent both cars off the road and into residential yards. Police said the Civic rolled once before coming to a stop.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital, where police said the 23-year-old woman later died. Her name has not yet been released, and no other injuries were reported.

The intersection was closed for three hours following the crash. State police are still investigating the incident, and anyone with information is asked to contact Senior Cpl. R. Albert at 302-703-3266 or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.

