23-year-old Seattle man sentenced for attempted sex trafficking of a minor

A 23-year-old Seattle man was sentenced Wednesday for the attempted sex trafficking of a minor, according to the Department of Justice.

Issac Shorack was sentenced to 10 years in prison, which will be followed by 10 years of supervised release. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

Shorack was arrested at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in February 2022 as he drove to the arrivals pickup area, believing he was picking up a 17-year-old minor.

In reality, Shorack had been communicating with an undercover agent about traveling to Seattle to work as a prostitute.

A tip to the National Human Trafficking hotline alleged Shorack was trafficking juveniles on Aurora Avenue North in November 2021.

Forensic exams of electronic devices revealed Shorack controlling the activity of the minors, including pricing, what sex acts they should engage in with sex buyers, the use of condoms and whether they were earning enough money for him.

Also, Shorack’s messages included bragging about physically assaulting one victim and threatening violence if victims didn’t follow his orders.

“Mr. Shorack used threats and violence to control vulnerable juveniles who(m) he sold for sex on Aurora Avenue,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “He made hundreds of thousands of dollars by exploiting and endangering young women and used the money to fund his lavish lifestyle.”

A review of Shorack’s bank accounts revealed he deposited more than $360,000 in proceeds from the human trafficking.

A judge ordered Shorack to pay $50,000 in restitution to each of his three minor victims.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 to: