23-year-old shooting victim dies in hospital, Independence police say

A 23-year-old found critically shot last week in Independence has died five days after being taken to the hospital, according to police.

Police have identified the homicide victim as Riley Youngblood of Independence. Youngblood was found fatally shot near U.S. 40 Highway and Valleyview Road.

Youngblood was found suffering from gunshot wounds around 8 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of a person possibly in need of medical assistance. A 911 caller told police that there was a person passed out in a gray pickup truck in that area.

Independence detectives are unaware of a motive in the killing, and continue to search for leads, Officer Jack Taylor, a police spokesman, said in a statement Tuesday. Police are searching for a dark gray Chevrolet pickup seen in the area on surveillance video around the time of the shooting.

Police are encouraging anyone with information about the killing to contact the TIPS Hotline 816-474-TIPS.