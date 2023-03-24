23-year-old shot dead in apartment doorway in Cobb County, suspect on the run

Police have identified a man found shot and killed in the doorway of an apartment in Cobb County and the man they say killed him.

Officers say they were called to the Pines at West Cobb apartment complex just before 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday where they found Dacari Early, 23, with several gunshot wounds.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Early was pronounced dead at the apartment complex.

Investigators later determined that Joshua Nash, 22, was the shooter. They say he lives in Cincinnati, Ohio and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Detectives obtained warrants to charge Nash with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

TRENDING STORIES:

This was at least the second time in two weeks that police had been called to the Pines at West Cobb apartments.

Channel 2 Action News reported earlier this month that a father said a tow truck driver beat him up and pulled a gun on him after trying to tow cars over expired stickers.

Police have not released details on what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN RELATED NEWS: