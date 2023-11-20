23-year-old stabbed to death behind T-Mobile in Fresno identified by police

A man stabbed to death Friday in the parking lot of a north Fresno shopping center has been identified by the Fresno Police Department.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing around 7:30 p.m. at 7090 North Blackstone Avenue. Officers found the victim — identified Monday in an update as 23-year-old Mohamed Abdillahi — behind the T-Mobile on Abby Street. He had been stabbed multiple times.

Abdillahi was taken to St. Agnes Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said Abdillahi was in a fight with another man before he was stabbed.

The suspect fled on a bicycle going north and was seen leaving with a woman who also was riding a bike, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call homicide detective Martin Moreno at 559-621-2443 or detective Ryan Rockwell at 559-621-2448.

Anyone calling with information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 559-498-7867. The case number is 2311171075.