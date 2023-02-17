23-year-old stabbed to death in fight at high school basketball game, NJ officials say

A 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed after a fight erupted during a high school basketball game in New Jersey, officials said.

The incident occurred inside an arena in Trenton during a Trenton High School basketball game on Thursday, Feb. 16, according to The Trentonian.

A fight broke out that resulted in a man being stabbed multiple times, the Trentonian reported, citing the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office and video footage of the event. After the brawl, the man was seen on the floor with a police officer standing over him, the outlet said.

The man was later pronounced dead at a hospital, according to CBS Philadelphia.

He was identified as 23-year-old Khalil Glanton, a 2019 graduate of Trenton Central High School, according to CBS.

No one has been arrested, but Trenton’s mayor, Reed Gusciora, called for the incident to be investigated for possible “security breaches,” according to CBS.

“At this time, we are not aware of any current students who may have been directly involved but have contacted those who may be connected to ensure they are not on campus today,” Trenton Public School District Superintendent James Earle wrote in a Feb. 17 statement.

This was the second reported incident involving a Trenton high school in two weeks.

Students at Trenton Central High School were ordered to shelter in place after a video surfaced of a student on campus with a gun on Feb. 8, according to The Trentonian.

“The past two weeks have been traumatic for our TPS family,” Earle stated. “We will continue to work closely with the Trenton Police Department to ensure the safety of our staff and students.”

Trenton experienced 23 homicides in 2022, a 43% decrease from previous years, according to WHYY.

