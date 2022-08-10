23-year-old store clerk kills man assaulting him behind the register, Texas cops say

A 23-year-old store clerk was assaulted behind the register before he pulled out a gun and shot the man attacking him, Texas police said.

Police officers were called to the northeast Houston convenience store shortly before 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to a news release.

A 36-year-old man was found with “multiple gunshot wounds” and taken to a local hospital, where Houston homicide detectives say he was pronounced dead.

“Detectives learned the male appeared to be intoxicated on an unknown substance when he entered the business, went behind the cash register and assaulted the convenience store clerk,” the Houston Police Department said.

The case will be sent to a grand jury at the recommendation of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Houston Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

