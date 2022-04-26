23-year-old woman arrested for DUI and eluding a deputy in Parkland

A 23-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after attempting to elude a Pierce County deputy, but her car couldn’t go faster than 30 miles per hour, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 a.m. on April 24, a deputy attempted to stop a suspected DUI driver near the intersection of 96th Street South and Steele Street South in Parkland.

When the deputy turned on his lights and sirens, the car sped away.

A DUI is a pursuable offense, and the deputy began to chase the car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the car was in bad shape and couldn’t accelerate over 30 miles per hour.

The deputy attempted a PIT maneuver, which caused the car to stall.

When the deputy ordered the driver out of the car, the driver sped off again.

The deputy attempted a second PIT maneuver, but the driver performed her own maneuver to defeat the PIT.

At this point, the deputy believed the driver may have eluded law enforcement before.

As neighboring agencies responded to help with the call, the car struck an officer head-on, then drove off the road and hit a telephone pole.

The driver was unconscious and transported to a hospital.

At the hospital, the woman told a deputy she was under the impression that law enforcement could no longer chase suspects.

A search of the car uncovered drug paraphernalia.

She was booked into jail on DUI and eluding charges.