23-year-old woman charged in November fatal shooting in West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said

A West Side woman was charged with first-degree murder in a November deadly shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Deja Colliins, 23, of the 4300 block of West Wilcox Street, was also charged with three felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a fire arm, police said.

Collins was charged after she was identified as the person who fatally wounded a 23-year-old man and shot three women ages 21, 24 and 31, on the 3600 block of West Flournoy Street, police said.

Collins was scheduled to appear at a detention hearing Saturday.