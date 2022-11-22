23-year-old woman faces murder charge in Fort Worth shooting after an argument

A 23-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of a man last week in an east Fort Worth parking lot, according to jail records.

The suspect was identified as Kendarrius Patterson, who faces a charge of murder in the killing of 30-year-old Brian James Pringle. He died Thursday morning after suffering several gunshot wounds.

Fort Worth police have said that the shooting occurred after an argument, but authorities have not provided any other details on the dispute.

Patterson was arrested and booked into the Fort Worth Jail just before 7 p.m. Monday, according to jail records.

According to the police call log, someone called 911 about 8:30 a.m. Thursday to report a man lying on the ground in the 3700 block of Paradise Hills Drive. The caller thought he might be dead.

Fort Worth police said Pringle was dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body when officers arrived.

Detectives learned Pringle had been involved in an argument around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of an apartment complex before shots were fired. The shooter left the scene after the killing.