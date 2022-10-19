23-year-old woman identified as victim found fatally shot inside car at KC apartments

A 23-year-old woman was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting earlier this week at the Friendship Village Apartments in Kansas City, a police spokeswoman said Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported shooting about 7:45 p.m. Monday found Era’Shae Johnson inside a vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot in the 5600 block of Norton Avenue, said Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Johnson was rushed to a hospital where she died about two hours later. No suspect information has been released in the shooting.

Investigators continue to ask for witnesses to come forward with information. They are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the homicide.