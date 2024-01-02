23-year-old woman killed after deer smashes through car windshield in Mississippi

PORT GIBSON, Miss. — A woman was killed early Tuesday when a deer smashed through the windshield of a car traveling on a Mississippi highway, authorities said.

The deadly collision happened at about 5:20 a.m. on U.S. 61 in Claiborne County near the Louisiana state line, Trooper 1st Class Darnika Mayfield of the Mississippi Highway Patrol told WAPT-TV.

Mayfield said a deer was struck by two vehicles on the highway. After being hit by the first car traveling southbound, she said, the deer crashed through the windshield of a Nissan Maxima moving in the opposite direction.

A passenger in the Nissan, identified as 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, was killed, according to Mayfield. She said neither of the drivers involved were injured.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Deer smashes through car windshield in Mississippi, woman killed