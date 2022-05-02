23 people chosen for Georgia grand jury investigating whether Trump interfered in the 2020 election

Donald Trump at a rally in Georgia Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Twenty-three jurors have been selected on Monday for the Georgia grand jury that will investigate whether former President Donald Trump and his allies broke the law by attempting to interfere with the state's election results, The New York Times reports.

Judge Robert C.I. McBurney of the Fulton County Superior Court told 200 potential jurors that the grand jury will focus solely on "whether there were unlawful attempts to disrupt the administration of the 2020 elections here in Georgia."

In January, the court's judges granted District Attorney Fani Willis' request for a special grand jury after she said she had her office had "received information indicating a reasonable probability" that such "possible criminal disruptions" had occurred.

Earlier that month, Willis confirmed that her investigation was focused on a Jan. 2 phone call between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), during which Trump urged Raffensperger to "find" the 11,780 votes he would need to overturn President Biden's victory in Georgia.

News of the jury selection in Georgia comes just days after it was reported that the Manhattan district attorney's criminal investigation into whether Trump illegally inflated the value of his assets would conclude without any criminal charges against the former president.

You may also like

Russia's offensive in the Donbas is 'not succeeding,' Ukrainian military says

7 cartoons about the Republican war on Disney

Texas Gov. Abbott's border inspections prompt Mexico to move lucrative trade link to New Mexico