23 people shot, 4 fatally, in weekend gun violence

Twenty-three people were shot, four of them fatally, in Chicago during the weekend, according to Chicago police.

Two of the fatal shootings came between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning when a total of five people were shot, authorities said.

Police found an unresponsive, 31-year-old man on the ground in the 4500 block of West Wilcox Street in the West Garfield Park neighborhood with a gunshot wound to the right side of his neck and shoulder around 2 p.m. Sunday. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:27 p.m., according to preliminary information from the Cook County medical examiner’s office, which had not identified the man as of Monday.

About 15 minutes earlier, another man, 41, was found unresponsive inside a residence to which police had been called. He had suffered a gunshot wound to his armpit and was pronounced dead at the residence in 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue in East Chatham at 2:01 p.m. and he had not yet been identified, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An 11-year-old was in the living room of a residence in the 4000 block of South King Drive in Bronzeville with two other children when one of them, an 8-year-old, accidentally fired a handgun around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said in a statement. The 11-year-old was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago, where he was listed in fair condition.

In other shootings this weekend: