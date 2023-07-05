23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say

23 people snuck into vacant million-dollar home to throw ‘House of Freaks’ party, police say

Gwinnett County police are investigating after a vacant million-dollar home that is for sale in Grayson was targeted by teens who threw a party.

“I think it’s just profiling homes for sale that are off the beaten path,” a neighbor said.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Channel 2 Action News obtained a flyer that was circulating on Instagram that invited people to the so-called “House of Freaks” party on June 26, listing the address on Camp Mitchell Road.

The Monday night part was scheduled to start at 10 p.m. with a $10 cover charge.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The homeowner told Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins that the house used to be his mother’s, who just recently passed away. There’s no “for sale” sign in the yard, but the property is listed online.

Trash was left all over the house and someone vomited in one of the rooms.

“I just characterize that as like a flash mob. You know they take over like a department store or they come in and take over a street and do whatever they want to do and then, here, leave,” the homeowner W.C. Ellis said.

Read: Georgia deputy shot to death during traffic stop, suspect stole patrol car, deputies say

When police arrived, they began questioning the partygoers, but no one knew who lived at or owned the house.

Police arrested 23 people on the property, all between the ages of 17 and 22, and charged them with criminal trespassing.

There is a gate leading up to the home, but after this incident, Ellis plans on putting a lock on the gate.

CLICK HERE to read the original article by WSB-TV.

Read: Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department says auto shop fire was caused by fireworks

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.