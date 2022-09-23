23 people were indicted in Butler and Warren counties

Sep. 23—Grand juries, which meet in secret, review criminal charges brought by police and prosecutors and investigate possible criminal behavior. The proceedings are usually one-sided because the accused is not present and witnesses are not cross-examined.

A grand jury may issue an indictment if it finds probable cause that a crime was committed and the accused person is responsible. An indictment is an accusation that must then be proven in court. The grand jury may also elect to issue no indictment. — BUTLER COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Butler County grand jury:

Skippy D. Revelee, 66 Ramsey Drive, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of cocaine.

Joshua R. Matthews, 301 S. Main St., Seven Mile; indicted on one count each of burglary and vandalism (direct).

Shi Re Fairbanks, 3036 Elora Lane, Hamilton; indicted on one count each of operating a vehicle under the influence, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and driving under suspension (direct).

Shawn M. Brooks, 6840 Yankee Road, Middletown; indicted on one count each of having weapons while under disability, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, and possession of heroin.

Jordan Terell Sharpe, 773 Holyoke Drive, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

Deasa R. Robinson, 4544 Glenway Ave., Apt. 2, Cincinnati; indicted on one count of telecommunications harassment.

James L. Smith, Jr., 6897 Founders Row, Apt. 112, West Chester; indicted on one count of theft.

Wilk Michael Brock, 505 N. 9th St., Hamilton; indicted on three counts each of breaking and entering, and possessing criminal tools, and one count each of vandalism and petty theft.

Amanda A. Hagen, 1539 Jackson Lane, Middletown; indicted on one count each of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, and violating a protection order.

Luis Angel Garcia-Morales, 2413 Easton Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count of possession of cocaine.

Malcolm C. Hughes, The Cove Motel, 2800 Dixie Hwy., #155, Hamilton; indicted on one count of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound.

Jerry C. Adams, Jr., 1787 N. Staunton Drive, Fairfield; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs. — WARREN COUNTY

Indictments returned during a recent session of the Warren County grand jury:

Timothy Allen, 3906 Jewell Ave., Middletown; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of drugs, and falsification.

Robert Dean South, 4393 Eastern Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of violating a protection order.

Jovon Carnell Shawn McCoy, 1839 Berkley Ave., Cincinnati; indicted on one count of theft.

Tyler Wayne Frederick Smith, 122 Linden St., Hamilton; indicted on one count of escape.

Johnny Joseph Michael Rhodus, 891 Fiesta Court, Carlisle; indicted on one count each of possession of a fentanyl-related compound, possessing drug abuse instruments, obstructing official business, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Austin Roy Gaddis, 53 De Sales Ave., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jason S. Cockerham, 884 Shawhan Road, Morrow; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and falsification.

Donald Bernard Murphy, 3915 Hamilton Road, Lebanon; indicted on one count each of illegal cultivation of marijuana and possession of marijuana.

Edward Boswell, 6642 Lakeside Drive, Apt. 101G, West Chester; indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs.

Paul Jesse Fisher, 27 N. Sycamore St., Lebanon; indicted on one count each of domestic violence; disrupting public services; obstructing official business; intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness in a criminal case; aggravated menacing; and violating a protection order.

James Ricky Davidson, 4084 Country Mill Road, Burlington, Ky.; indicted on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, and illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.