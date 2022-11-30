These 23 people were indicted in Clark County
Nov. 29—Twenty-three people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week on the following charges:
Daniell J. Taylor Sr., 43: theft, complicity to theft.
Jade P. Watkins, 24: complicity to theft.
Stormie L. Lay, 27, of Springfield: forgery.
Diana Perry, 20, of Springfield: forgery.
Kyle J. McWhorter, 29, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.
Christopher A. Gonzalez, 32, of Springfield: two counts of rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition.
Rachael L. Howard, 23, of Springfield: two counts of failure to stop after an accident, receiving stolen property.
John Overman Sr., 45, of Springfield: trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present
Justin M. Woodard, 39, of Springfield: obstructing official business, domestic violence.
Ja'Ir Hall, 23, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana, possession of marijuana.
Kyle R. Webster, 30, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.
Elijah A. Cuffie, 21: felonious assault.
Brandon Mercurio, 28: felonious assault.
Ricole L. Curtis, 43, of Columbus: theft.
Dion R. Malcom, 33, of Springfield: improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, having weapons under disability.
Nathan Allen, 24, of New Carlisle: illegal conveyance of drugs onto the grounds of a specified governmental facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
John Glenn, 51, of New Carlisle: felonious assault, domestic violence.
Bruce Dobbins, 58, of South Charleston: violating protection order.
Shawn T. Lisch, 35, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business.
Carolyn S. Spradlin, 57, of Springfield: theft, forgery.
Markus E. Zachman, 31, of Troy: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, assault, obstructing.
Ijawon U. Williams, 34, of Springfield: theft, tampering with evidence.
Juan L. Reyes Jr., 26, of Springfield: improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, having weapons under disability.