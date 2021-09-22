These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Sep. 22—These 23 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Josiah L. Gilbert, 36, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Robert L. Baker, 21, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Mark W. Cafeo, 50, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, eight counts of forgery.

Earl D. Williams, 36, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, forgery.

Adam J. Howard, 35, of Springfield: forgery.

Michael K. Bennett, 33, of Springfield: receiving stolen property.

Jennifer Vincent, 39, of Springfield: two counts of child endangering.

Jeffrey Smith, 34, of Springfield: two counts of child endangering.

Christopher S. Kunkle, 32, of Springfield: failure to comply with order or signal of police officer, having weapons under disability, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, aggravated possession of drugs.

Larry Lee Jones, 53, of Springfield: theft.

Michael Simms, 31: two counts of felonious assault.

India N. Nelson, 24: two counts of felonious assault.

Aaron L. Howard, 38, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability.

Tomisha L. Bullard, 29, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in fentanyl-related compound, possession of fentanyl-related compound, having weapons under disability.

Michael Spaulding, 58, of New Carlisle: violating protection order.

Cory M. Springs Sr., 50: robbery.

Joe L. Buck Jr., 44: theft, theft.

Lowell Short, 41: aggravated possession of drugs.

Bennie King IV, 30, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapon, improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

Tiffany L. Adams, 42: receiving stolen property.

Darrell Andrew-Lee Sickels III, 34: aggravated burglary, having weapons under disability.

Sierra M. Stokes, 25, of Springfield: vandalism.

Terena M. Parker, 45: attempted murder, felonious assault.