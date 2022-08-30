These 23 people were indicted in Clark County

Aug. 30—These 23 people were indicted in the Clark County Common Pleas Court cases:

Mickeal Walters, 39, of Springfield: three counts of menacing by stalking, violating a protection order.

Shalene D. Radford, 44, of Springfield: violating protection order.

John A. Music, 27, of Springfield: having weapons while under disability, carrying concealed weapon.

Kavon L. Robinson, 25: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons while under disability.

Carolyn Spradlin, 57, of Springfield: theft, forgery.

Brandon Kelly, 35, of Springfield: receiving stolen property, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Tejan Coran, 20, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon.

Tyrone L. Fambro, 29, of Springfield: violating protection order.

Khadejha E. Coran, 26, of Springfield: interference with custody.

Kaylyn M. Saba, 24, of Springfield: two counts of endangering children.

Nicholas A. Smith, 24: breaking and entering.

Cheyenne Lynch, 27, of Columbus: unlawful transaction in weapons.

Brandon D. Noland, 31, of Columbus: carrying concealed weapon, having weapons under disability.

Aaron L. Belle, 38, of Springfield: assault, obstructing official business, having weapons while under disability, resisting arrest.

Myron E. Colvin, 24, of Springfield: trafficking in cocaine, possession of cocaine, aggravated trafficking in drugs, aggravated possession of drugs, trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, aggravated possession of drugs.

Christopher M. Carrington, 34, of Springfield: murder, felonious assault, tampering with evidence.

Jeffrey L. Todd, 54, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Ricky J. Mays, 52, of Springfield: having weapons under disability, domestic violence, disrupting public service.

Thorpe K. Connolly, 26, of Urbana: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Walter J. Simpson, 38: rape, kidnapping, aggravated burglary.

Mariah R. Hayes, 22, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.

Caiden L. Darst, 24, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.

Jailee M. Victoria, 19, of Springfield: aggravated burglary, attempted kidnapping.