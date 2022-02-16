Feb. 16—These 23 people were indicted in Clark County Common Pleas Court this week:

Robert M. Vanderhorst, 63: theft in office.

Roger A. Grout, 35, of Springfield: domestic violence.

Shakir J. Davis, 22, of Springfield: possession of marijuana.

Michael A. Fulwiler, 29: aggravated possession of drugs.

Gabrielle A. Church, 23, of Springfield: possession of cocaine.

Michael J. Geletzke, 52: aggravated vehicular assault, failure to comply with order or signal or police officer, operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, possession of fentanyl-related compound.

Aaron Moore, 35, of Springfield: harassment with a bodily substance, failure to comply with order or signal of police officer.

Jaime Cabrera, 36, of New Carlisle: endangering children, felonious assault.

Kameron M. Smith, 26, of Springfield: trafficking in marijuana.

James Erin Michael Johnson, 41, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Jacob H. Rickard, 21, of Springfield: felonious assault.

Rodgeric McMahon, 38, of Springfield: carrying concealed weapon, improper handling or firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of having weapons under disability.

Alvin M. Williams, 28: two counts of trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.

Adam J. Ballard, 38, of Dayton: receiving stolen property.

Chelsea M. Reed, 26, of Springfield: aggravated burglary.

James Michael Anthony Jones, 29, of Columbus: aggravated possession of drugs.

Austin C. Hays, 21, of Springfield: aggravated possession of drugs.

Skyler K. Ross, 23, of Fairborn: possession of cocaine.

Tre Jordan Green, 52, of Kettering: aggravated possession of drugs.

Keyla A. Lenoir, 33, of Springfield: possession of cocaine, possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Melissa Stiltner, 29, of Springfield: possession of a fentanyl-related compound.

Seth Vanhoosier, 28: theft.

Kena Kinser, 23: theft.