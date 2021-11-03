23-year police veteran arrested, accused of sexually assaulting child, Texas cops say

A Texas police sergeant and 23-year veteran of the Houston Police Department was arrested Nov. 2 after he was accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Sgt. Tung Tran was taken into custody by the Hedwig Village Police Department, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said in a statement.

Hedwig Village is a suburb of west Houston.

“I am deeply troubled by the alleged actions of this 23-year veteran HPD employee,” Finner’s Nov. 3 statement said, adding that Tran was “immediately” fired when the accusations came to light.

While Hedwig Village police continue their investigation, HPD’s Internal Affairs Division is “conducting an administrative investigation,” the statement said.

Until the investigations are complete, Finner said he won’t comment further on the matter.

In addition to child sexual assault, Tran was also arrested on a charge of indecency with a child.

