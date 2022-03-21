23-year prison sentence handed down in murder of Wilmington man

A man will spend 23 years in prison for the murder of a Wilmington man shot multiple times in 2018.

Qy-mere Maddrey, 30, was sentenced by Superior Court President Judge Jan Jurden on Friday for the killing of Phillip Chapman, who was shot in Wilmington's Hilltop neighborhood, a day before his 39th birthday.

On Aug. 31 2018 around 1 a.m., Wilmington Police responded to the 200 block of N. Van Buren Street for reports of a shooting, according to police. There, officers found Chapman with multiple gunshot wounds and pronounced him dead at the scene, police said.

Family members tearfully watch as a balloon tribute to Phil Chapman drifts away after being released at the scene where he was shot and killed in August of 2018. Chapman would have been 39 the next day.

Chapman, known affectionately by family as "Head Ball" for his "big head," was killed yards away from the homes of his mother and grandmother. The family held a vigil celebrating his life the day after his killing.

His mother described him as funny, personable and a protective giant.

Months later, a New Castle County Grand Jury indicted Maddrey with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited.

At the time Maddrey was in prison on unrelated charges, court records show. His indictment concealed from public view information about why police believed he committed the crime.

A candlelight memorial for Wilmington's latest homicide victim, 39-year-old Phillip Chapman, was erected in the 1100 block of Conrad Street.

Last fall, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter and a weapons charge. A second weapons charge was dropped, according to court documents.

