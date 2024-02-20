23 Really Funny And Endearing Tweets About Grandparents

If you’ve been fortunate enough to have a grandparent who loves you in your life, then you know how special this relationship can be. Maybe they helped take care of you, cheered you on, captivated you with their stories or cracked you up with their wit.

And the experience of watching your own parent become a grandparent is an interesting one, too. On the one hand, it’s touching to see the lengths they’ll go to to make your kids smile. But on the other, it’s frustrating when they continue to spoil them silly, even when you’ve asked them not to again and again.

These bonds can lead to a lot of entertaining experiences. To capture that relationship, we’ve gathered 23 comical and endearing tweets about grandparents below:

Grandparents are so wild. My son was crying that he wanted apple juice tonight and my mom was like “I’ll run to the store real quick! It’ll just take a second!” — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) July 10, 2022

6-year-old: Grandma?



Grandma: Yeah?



6: Can I live with you?



Grandma: I don't raise kids. I just spoil them. — James Breakwell, Exploding Unicorn (@XplodingUnicorn) March 17, 2019

I just remembered the time I stayed with my grandparents for a job interview and my grandpa asked if he could keep a copy of my resume because it made him proud and I'M NOT CRYING YOU'RE CRYING. — Alyssa Leader (@alittleleader) April 11, 2019

My son just got back from helping his grandpa build bookshelves & proudly announced, “I made $14 - plus a $1 injury fee because Grandpa dropped a slab of wood and bruised my foot!” — Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) August 14, 2019

Shoutout to my grandma who decided that the best Christmas gift for her gay grandson and his somehow even gayer husband was a gift card to Buffalo Wild Wings. — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) December 23, 2021

My mom didn't get in the pool with us growing up, but my children’s grandma is a full-blown mermaid complete with gills, shimmering scales and a tail who plays with them in the water all day. — The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) May 25, 2023

grandma: are you hungry?



me: no



grandma: [serves 7 course snack meal] — Dadman Walking (@dadmann_walking) June 11, 2021

My mom as a grandma: Have some more ice cream and then let's go buy you all the new toys you could ever want



My mom when she was raising me: If you need new socks you'll have to earn them with chore money, now finish your boiled celery strings — The Dad (@thedad) April 2, 2021

Grandparents are fun because they’ll chastise you for being too hard on your kid after they do something totally heinous, yet if you had done the same thing as a kid you would have lost Nintendo privileges for a week. — SpacedMom (@copymama) August 3, 2021

Grandma: I checked your book out from the library, but I wrinkled it a little bit before I returned it, so people would know it's popular.



I'm retiring from marketing. Grandma is taking over. — Kelly Ohlert (@KellyOhlert) January 11, 2023

My mom recently told me about one Christmas when I was a toddler, where every time I opened a gift I would whimper “oh…it’s not a Barbie…” So later, when I was napping, she mumbled “I kinda wish we had gotten her a Barbie now…” and my grandma leapt up and yelled “I’LL DRIVE!” — Sarah McGonagall (@gothspiderbitch) July 17, 2023

I told my parents my 3yo cried the other night because we weren’t having steak for dinner so naturally my dad was making steak at 10:30 this morning when we got to their house — The Mom Hack (@TheMomHack) November 19, 2023

It’s officially my grandma asking me “where is your coat!” season. — Professional Worrier (@pro_worrier_) October 31, 2019

Nine yr old bursts in the house from visiting Grandma, finishes up her cookie, takes a swig from her bottle of root beer, burps loudly and starts singing over and over, "Root beer is my life, ya! Root beer is my life!"



Clearly my mom secured the pecking order on that visit. — Jacana Mommy (@jacanamommy) October 27, 2020

Have kids so that their grandparents can guilt you into taking a roadtrip through a snow storm to visit them for Christmas. — My Life As Dad (@milifeasdad) December 24, 2022

My 13yo said “Grandma would be proud of me for anything. I could be training to become a stripper and she’d be like, ‘Can’t wait to hear about your pole dancing lesson!’” And honestly, she’s not wrong. — SpacedMom (@copymama) October 13, 2022

Grandma's house is the closest my children get to feral.



They run around without shoes.

They eat only what they can find naturally occurring in candy bowls & snack cabinets.

They drink straight from the garage soda fridge.

They source various screens from doting relatives. — Shannon (@ShannonJCurtin) June 21, 2023

my 5 year old is in a book club with his grandma, aunt, and uncle, and they're all reading stuart little. they meet on sundays. they call themselves the Bookaloes (Book buffaloes?) it's the best thing — josie duffy rice (@jduffyrice) May 27, 2023

Your kid’s not truly sick unless their grandparents call and suggest 8,067 home remedies. — SpacedMom (@copymama) November 22, 2019

Grandparents: we never fed our kids those foods, they are so unhealthy



Also grandparents: who wants cookies with ice cream and hot cocoa for breakfast — Real Life Mommy (@reallifemommy3) January 3, 2022

My son is starting a business.



His company name is: Money



His slogan is: Gimme some chedda cheese



His only client is Grandma — Unfiltered Mama 💗✌️ (@UnfilteredMama) January 9, 2019

mother-in-law: *fills table with 2 turkeys, a ham, 15 different sides, 10 desserts*



my kids: grandma can you make us quesadillas — The Dad (@thedad) November 25, 2021

Yesterday I was at my grandma's doctor appointment with her and the physician started lecturing her on cutting back on sugar and she interrupted him and said "I am 90. I think I'm doing ok but thanks for the advice." — Eli McCann (@EliMcCann) October 16, 2022

